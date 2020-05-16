CRIME ALERT: Police investigate overnight shooting in Buckhead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man in his 30’s is shot to death overnight in Buckhead. It happened outside an upscale apartment complex on Habersham Road, near Roswell Road.
Atlanta Police say they got the call around 2:30 Saturday morning. They found the victim on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
“A witness heard a commotion down below, from up top, an altercation that was occurring. She heard something like “that’s him, that’s him”, she heard one gunshot and she saw the man fall to the sidewalk and she saw a bluish gray vehicle speed away north bound on Roswell that is all we have,” said Captain D’Andrea Price.
Fulton County Medical Examiner was called to the scene and an investigation is underway. Police do not know if the victim lived in the nearby apartments or why he was in the area. The gunman is still on the loose. No motive has been established yet.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
