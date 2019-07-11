ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are looking into whether three shootings, less than a mile-and-a-half apart and happening in a span of 24-hours, are somehow related. In all three cases, homes were sprayed with bullets as occupants slept inside.
The first shooting happened Wednesday at about 6:30 a.m. Someone opened fire on an apartment building near Landrum Drive in southwest Atlanta. Several bullets narrowly missed the women and children sleeping inside. Witnesses were not able to provide information about any suspects.
At 11:54 Wednesday night, officers responded to similar scene about two miles away on Ingledale Drive. A woman in her 50's and a girl were sleeping when someone fired more than 100 bullets toward the home.
According to the APD incident report, the woman “got on the floor immediately, making it to the closet to hide. [She] stated she dialed 911 and stayed on the phone with dispatch until we arrived.” She and the girl were not injured.
A third shooting happened less than an hour later on Dale Lane, roughly a mile-and-a-half from the Ingledale Drive scene. According to police, three generations of the same family were asleep in the home when they awoke to the sound of gunfire. No injuries were reported. A witness told police she saw a dark-colored car approach the house and that she saw three men get out of the car and open fire before driving off. Crime scene investigators found roughly 60 bullet shell casings on the pavement.
Breaking: I’m counting at least 62 evidence markers, most marking shell casings from bullets fires at a home in SE Altlanta. I’m on the scene with live updates - now on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/57Dop1pe2r— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) July 11, 2019
CBS46 has learned this is the second time the Dale Lane family has been victimized. In October of 2017, family member Justin Hill, 21, was shot to death while sleeping in a stolen car parked at the curb in front of the home. Police later determined that Hill had nothing to do with the car being stolen.
An Atlanta police spokesman told CBS46 detectives are looking into whether the crimes are related.
