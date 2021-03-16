The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying two suspects in connection to a homicide case.
Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Valeland Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, they discovered 58-year-old Ronald Barner dead on the scene.
Surveillance footage captured two suspects in the area along with their vehicle, a silver in color Nissan Sentra, in the area, investigators reported.
Police say, one of the suspects was seen dressed in all black and wearing white and black sneakers while the other suspect appears to be wearing gray pants and a black hoodie.
According to investigators, they suspect robbery or attempted robbery as a motive but are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Police say you do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.