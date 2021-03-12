Atlanta Police are searching for a man who they say robbed two women at gunpoint in Atlanta.
The first incident happened on the 2000 block of Piedmont Road around 7:15 p.m. on February 11.
Detectives reported that the suspect then robbed another woman at gunpoint just minutes away near Exxon gas station on Center Street.
“A suspect came up to her pointed a pistol at her and robbed her of her purse wallet and her car,” explained Officer Steve Avery with the Public Affairs Unit.
“While she was in there she noticed a man standing near the ATM machine and then as she was leaving the store to go back her car, the suspect then pointed a pistol at her," Officer Avery added.
The Exxon gas station clerk told CBS46 News that he wasn’t there at the time of the crime, but everyone who worked overtime caught the suspect on camera.
“We watched our footage every single day every single day and my manager took like few hours to check all cameras,” Exxon gas station clerk Rayjan said.
“We are the most vulnerable we are the physically weak ones so we need to protect ourselves,” Camara said.
