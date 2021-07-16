SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) – The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a man who stole more than $2,000 and more than $5,000 worth of jewelry from a home last week.
On July 4, officers responded to a burglary alarm call at a home. When they arrived, they found a door that showed signs of forced entry.
Officers checked the home but did not locate a suspect. Officers then contacted the homeowner, who was not present at the time of the burglary and assisted him in determining what had been stolen.
The suspect is a heavyset Hispanic man, wearing gray pants, an orange shirt, white and blue shoes, who is between 25-35 years of age, ranging between 230-250 lbs., approximately 5’8” to 6’00” in height, with short black hair.
The suspect was wearing Apple earbuds to communicate with a suspect in the getaway vehicle parked outside.
Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the suspect is asked to please come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) with any information.
Case Number: 21-052450
