ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify three men who robbed a victim at gun point at an Exxon Gas station.
On May 31, shortly after 8:50 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery call at 7066 Buford Highway in Doraville.
The first man is described as Hispanic, between 20-30 years old, slim build and average height, with black hair, thin black beard and a goatee.
The second man is described as Hispanic, between 30-40 years old, tall and average build with a neatly trimmed black hair.
The third man is described as Hispanic, between 20-30 years old, short with an average build, closely trimmed black hair.
Detectives are asking anyone with information helpful to this case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.