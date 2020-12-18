Crime Alert: Police seek man in southeast Atlanta business burglary

Police need help identifying a suspect in the Thursday morning robbery of a southeast Atlanta wing restaurant.
Officers arrived around 5:00 a.m. at the Wing Bar on the 400 block of Flat Shoals Avenue after reports of a burglary, where they met with business owner Erica Jones.
Jones reported that three computer tablets had been stolen. Investigators determined that a male suspect had entered the premises through the front door during business closed hours, after which he walked behind the counter to steal the tablets before leaving.
This is an ongoing investigation, and police are seeking help in identifying the suspect. They ask that anyone with information in the suspect and vehicle in the images please contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta via tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
Tips can be anonymous, and can lead to a potential reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
