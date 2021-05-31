ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Multiple women say that a man was attempting to follow them while they were along the Beltline and area parks within the last week. It is circulating all over social media.
“A man bothering woman In Candler Park area Sunday morning. This is the only photo I could get before he ran away from me toward Clifton Terrace,”A woman on the Beltline said, while reading alarming comments from her NextDoor App.
Another woman we spoke to said she encountered the man herself.
“Literally just sat down and my son just started playing on the playground and after five to ten minutes he stood up and exposed himself to me.”
She said she started screaming for help and grabbed her two kids.
“As soon as I started walking away with my six-month-old in the stroller he started following me and walking right behind me. Then I started running and he started chasing me and I just started screaming help, help, I need help!”
She didn’t want to share her name for privacy reasons, but she said she knows she’s not alone.
“Someone posted on the same thread as mine that the same man tried to assault these two women that were walking their dog.”
At least four other women posted the same man’s picture expressing the same thing.
Police said they have received several calls, but so far no arrests have been made.
“It’s very alarming and scary to know that you can just be walking along the Beltline and someone can just walk up to you.”
