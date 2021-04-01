A search is underway for an armed suspect who attempted to carjack a driver at a gas station in southeast Atlanta.
On March 11, officers responded to the Chevron on McDonough Boulevard after reports of an attempted carjacking incident in the area. The victim told officers that he had finished refueling his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man.
In a matter of minutes, the suspect brandished a handgun, demanded the victim’s car, and snatched the vehicle key from the victim.
During the incident, the victim grabbed the suspect in an attempt to recover the key and a brief struggle ensued, said police. Shortly after the struggle the suspect allegedly pointed the handgun at the victim in which he then retreated.
The unknown man then entered the victim's vehicle, but decided to abandoned the theft attempt and fled the scene on foot.
Police reported that the victim suffered from minor injuries and was evaluated by EMS at the scene.
Investigators described the suspect to be 17-18 years of age and was last seen wearing all black clothing with a black facemask.
At this time, we are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or who has any information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers.
Information on this case or this suspect can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
