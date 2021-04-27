ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in early Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:14 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Baker Road in northwest Atlanta after reports of a shooting in the area. During the investigation, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Grady EMS.
Officers say they have detained one suspect at this time. Very limited details are available surrounding this case; stay with CBS46 News as more information becomes available.
