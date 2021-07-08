DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I’ve raised him from five months till now, to this very night right here,” Johnnie Jones told CBS46 News.
That’s Johnnie Jones speaking about her 19-year-old grandson Jakare McKeller, after Jones’s worst nightmare became a reality.
“Me and my son we got up to see why were these people banging on my door, and he said y’all Jakare‘s people, come they killed Jakare at the store,” Jones explained.
The shooting happened Wednesday night at the Food Mart located at 3806 Flat Shoals pkwy in Decatur. Jones said Jakare was outside the store when a car pulled up and someone inside that vehicle opened fire, shooting and killing the 19-year-old.
“I could see his limp body laying over there in the parking lot, and I asked the police officer how many lives are going to be taken at the store? What are you gonna do? Y’all can’t keep letting this operate right here,” Jones said.
Jones said the food mart is no stranger to homicides.
“Every month, a dead body is laying right there in that parking lot where my grandson’s body was laying out, every month,” Jones explained.
CBS46 covered a deadly shooting at the Food Mart back in March. That victim also died in the store’s parking lot.
“How many black lives are going to be lost at this location, how many mothers going to stand here crying like me? how many grandmothers? it doesn’t make sense,” Jones said.
