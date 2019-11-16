JEFFERSON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Jefferson Police Department need the public’s help in locating thieves who stole an equipment trailer on Thursday.
The theft happened at a home on Borders Street around 11:30 a.m. where thieves cut the trailer lock and drove off with the trailer and equipment, authorities say.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect’s vehicle which appears to be an SUV.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Please contact Sgt. Sossoman at 706-367-5231
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.