LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for three suspects they believe broke into more than two dozen vehicles within a two hour span in Lawrenceville Tuesday morning.
Between 2 and 4 a.m., there were 26 vehicles broken into in the parking lots of multiple hotels and apartment complexes in the unincorporated Lawrenceville area.
Police said the suspects arrived to each location in a black SUV they believe could be a Jeep Cherokee.
The vehicle appeared to have blacked out rims and a long sticker on the top portion of the rear window. Witnesses and surveillance footage suggest the suspects are three black males.
• Suspect 1: black male wearing a black jacket
• Suspect 2: black male wearing a bulky black jacket and white tennis shoes
• Suspect 3: black male wearing a black hoodie and red tennis shoes
According to police, the men entered each vehicle by smashing a window. The most common items stolen were wallets.
The incident occurred at the following locations:
• Hearthside Sugarloaf Apartments – 5600 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
• Hampton Inn – 1135 Lakes Parkway, Lawrenceville
• Comfort Inn and Suites – 2225 Riverside Parkway, Lawrenceville
• Herrington Mill Apartments – 1564 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville
• Country Inn and Suites – 989 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville
• Hampton Inn – 6010 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
• Homewood Suites – 1775 North Brown Road, Lawrenceville
Anyone with information should call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
