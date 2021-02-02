Crime Alert: Violent robbery shakes metro Atlanta restaurant

A violent robbery shook a metro Atlanta restaurant already struggling due to the pandemic.
Restaurant workers at the Marisquería Costa Pacifico in Lawrenceville were cleaning up after a busy shift, not realizing danger was about to walk through the door.
“I was thinking this is my last day because he put the gun (trailing off),” said Doris Espitia General Manager at Marisquería Costa Pacifico.
Security footage captured the armed suspects burst through the back door of the restaurant holding a worker by the scruff of her neck and gun pointing at her head.
“Around this table they took us and keep us on the ground, around this table like this, we were ten people,” said Leonardo Becerra a Host at Marisquería Costa Pacifico.
Restaurant workers say they are lucky to be alive after being robbed by violent gunmen. The pandemic has already hit the workers hard, the money that was stolen was to pay for rent and food. #Crime #Atlanta #Gwinnett @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/py3j8Ioaj8— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 3, 2021
According to the victims two of the suspects kept watch as a third got to work.
“He start touching everybody, touching here like give me the wallet, give me the jewelry, give me your money, and everybody was like so scared, very scared,” said Espitia.
Throughout the ordeal they say the gunman constantly shoved the gun against the workers' skull.
After shaking everyone down he then lead the manager to the cash register, shouting and screaming.
“I was thinking he was gonna (puts fingers like a gun and pushes it to her head) shoot me you know I was so scared like never never before,” said Espitia.
Workers said the woman and two men eventually left, fleeing in a stolen van, along with wages that were meant for food and rent.
That cash, something hard to come by for restaurant workers already struggling through the pandemic.
“There is not much sales like one year ago, we are just trying to do our best for the people,” said Becerra.
If you have any information please contact The Larenceville Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
