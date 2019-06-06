UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) After Tuesday’s fatal shooting at the Ashford Oaks apartments here in Union City, CBS46 wanted to take a closer look at the violence many residents say is on the rise.
A resident is asking for help after her apartment complex had three shootings in three weeks.
“I don’t even allow them to play outside anymore, so like we get out of the car and go straight to the house,” a mother told CBS46.
This mother lives at the Ashford Oaks apartments with her young children. She asked us to hide her identity for her family’s safety. She explained the apartment complex is becoming more and more out of control.
“There was a shootout just Saturday and the bullet went through my nieces swing set. And we were sitting in the living room when it happened,” the mother said.
In total there’s been three shootings in the apartment complex in three weeks. All of which were in or near building 1300. A man shot Tuesday made it to a nearby gas station looking for help but died right there in the parking lot.
Residents said it isn’t a secret who’s pulling the trigger.
“They’re standing outside with guns outside their pockets and there’s kids around,” the mother added.
She said complaints to property management and police have fallen on deaf ears.
“Arrest just need to be made. This is just getting ridiculous they keep shooting and they’re just back outside like nothing happened,” the mother said.
She want’s something done before a child is caught in the crossfire.
CBS46 spoke to Union City Police about the violence in the apartment complex. A representative of the department said they’ve contacting property management to discuss the violence. They also plan to schedule a community meeting in the complex to give safety tips to residents and ask anyone with information of the shootings to report what they know.
