CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A large investigation netted several arrests in West Georgia. Authorities cracked a case where they recovered 24 ATVs worth around $147,000.
The Carroll County Criminal Investigations Division began working theft cases involving multiple stolen four-wheelers. During the course of the investigation, they were asked to assist the A.C.E. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement) Unit that consists of members from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the State University of West Georgia and the Carrollton Police Department in serving a warrant in the area of Kennedy Estates located near the Sales Barn in Carrollton.
While attempting to serve the warrant, an individual on a four-wheeler passed their location. Detectives were aware of several ATVs stolen in the overnight hours. After making contact with the rider, they realized the four-wheeler was stolen.
Investigators were able to recover two more ATVs from the rider’s residence along with a pound of marijuana and a confirmed stolen firearm out of Villa Rica.
The suspects responsible for the thefts may be connected to other incidents in the Carroll County area, including several aggravated assaults and gang activity, according to law enforcement officials. Those cases are still open and active. Charges could be filed in those cases once the investigations are completed.
Several offenders have been arrested and charged as follows:
Ulysses Jontae Houston, age 19 (1 Count RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), 1 Count Burglary, 1 Count tampering with evidence, 11 Counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property)
Kevin Dale Creel, age 25 (1 Count RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), 3 Counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 1 Count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property from another State)
Dylan Dewayne Garmon, age 23 (1 Count RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), 5 Counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property)
Michael Tony Richardson, age 34 (2 Counts Theft by Receiving Stolen Property)
Suspects with active warrants and have not been located:
Jaron Trumonte Daniel, age 26 (1 Count RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), 3 Counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 1 Count of Possession of Marijuana)
Khalil Pless, age 18 (1 Count of Burglary, 1 Count of Theft by Taking)
If you have information leading to these individuals’ whereabouts, please contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 770-830-5916 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.