ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Taco Mac Restaurant in Atlanta's Lindbergh neighborhood closed its doors for good Thursday.
Employees inside the restaurant confirmed with CS46 the closure is due to safety and security concerns from rising crime in the Buckhead area.
Violent crime in the area has prompted a few safety precautions, such as Lenox Mall adding metal detectors and restaurants to close their doors.
In December, 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie was killed when she was shot while driving by Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.
In April, the legal process was started to separate Buckhead into its own city also due to an uptick in crime in and around the area.
A sign posted on Taco Mac Lindbergh's doors alert customers of the permanent closing, and suggest patrons visit other nearby locations that are still in business.
