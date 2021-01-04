Police are looking for two suspects in connection to a shooting which wounded a man in Atlanta.
Officers were called to 777 Memorial Drive S.E. in Atlanta on the evening of December 11. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, according to police. What provoked the shooting is not clear.
Atlanta police released a picture of two men in hopes the public can help identify them. A preliminary investigation indicated the pair tried to enter the secured building. One of the men turned around and began shooting. Police reported the shooter was not provoked. The men ran from the location.
Atlanta police are asking anyone with information on the individuals in the picture to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
