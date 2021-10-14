ATLANTA (CBS46) – Five of the 14 Atlanta mayoral candidates whose names will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot answered questions during a forum Thursday morning sponsored by two Buckhead community groups.
The Buckhead Business Association and Livable Buckhead sponsored the forum. With crime on the rise in the Buckhead community in the last couple of years, the audience was most interested in how each candidate would fight crime if elected.
“We need to support our police,” said Atlanta attorney Sharon Gay. “Have their back, let them know that we’ll follow due process, give them the right training and equipment to do the jobs that we need them to do in the 21st century.”
Current city council member Andre Dickens says he’s focused on community policing.
He said he’d accomplish his goal “by having officers walk the beat to be able to be at gas stations, bars, and shopping centers to be out of their cars, to get in front of the community.”
Rebecca King is a Buckhead resident, a businesswoman and community advocate.
“We need to be back in schools with our police officers seeing them in a proactive situation, not a reactive situation,” King said.
Two-term former mayor Kasim Reed added, “We also need to partner with the colonel of the Georgia State Patrol and so you need a good relationship with our governor because partnering with the Georgia State Patrol takes pressure off of policing within the city.”
None of the candidates at this forum support Buckhead forming its own city.
“I don’t support a city of Buckhead no more than I would support cutting off my leg or my arm or any part of my body at this point,” said City Council President Felicia Moore. “It will debilitate you.”
