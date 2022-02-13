ATLANTA (CBS46) — Authorities have put a stop to some suspected gang activity in South Fulton.
According to the City of South Fulton Police Department, authorities received information about possible gang activity at a residence on Winter Side Lane. On Feb. 9, South Fulton Narcotics, Gang Unit, Georgia Department of Corrections, GBI, Homeland Security, and the South Metro Swat Team executed a search warrant on the residence and found gang tagging on the interior walls and other gang-related activity inside.
The following was recovered from the location, according to SFPD:
- 4 Felony Arrests
- 12 Felony Narcotics & Weapons Charges
- 193 grams Marijuana
- 17 grams Mushrooms
- 9 MDMA pills
- 1 gram Cocaine
- 500 grams THC edibles
- 4 Firearms
SFPD says several of the arrestee’s also admitted to being arrested for PPE loan fraud.
The SFPD Gang Unit, GBI, GDC, and HSI say they are continuing to work together to identify any other affiliates in South Fulton representing suspected gangs.
