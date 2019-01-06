DULLUTH, GA (CBS46) Gwinnett County police are looking for two male suspects connected to an early Sunday morning carjacking at the Luxor parking lot.
According to a witness, two black men were seen pointing a gun at victim around 1 a.m. The suspects then forced the victim to drive them toward Pleasant Hill Road in a white Acura.
The suspects were described as wearing a black, red and white striped shirt. They arrived in a dark colored four-door passenger car.
A reward of up to $2,000 is offered. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 770-513-5300.
