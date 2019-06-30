DeKALB, Co (CBS46) -- A child is in critical condition Sunday night, the victim of a gunshot from a nearby argument.
DeKalb Police tell CBS46 they were called to an argument at 2800 Misty Waters Drive around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Two groups of people were arguing and they exchanged gunfire. The little boy, who was several feet away, was hit in the arm.
Police are continuing their investigation.
