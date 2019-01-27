DALLAS, GA (CBS46) One person is dead and another severely injured after an altercation lead to gunfire in Paulding County.
Police say a call of a person shot came in at 3:56 a.m. on Sunday. Police responded to the scene on Mill Lane where a male victim was found fatally shot.
A state trooper, who was also en route to the scene, noticed a vehicle run a red light and proceeded to do a traffic stop. The trooper observed that the driver was severely injured with stabbed wounds. He was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital.
