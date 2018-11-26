DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) Police are looking for an alleged arsonist who may have been behind a fire at Java Monkey in downtown Decatur.
Police say Rickey Hodges Thomas is behind the Nov. 11 fire. The 28-year-old is described as a black male, 5'10" and weighs around 162 lbs. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Anyone with information of Rickey's whereabouts is asked to contact police.
