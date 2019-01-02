Taliaferro County, GA (CBS46) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to determine the backstory of two people found dead inside a pickup truck in Crawfordville.
The deceased persons were discovered January 1 around 8:50 p.m. on a logging road off Carters Ford Road. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the couple fit the description of the a Ford pickup truck connected to a missing couple.
The GBI says the vehicle was burned and a positive identification of the victims has not yet been made. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.