Monroe County, GA (CBS46) Detectives are working to determine what lead up to two people being found dead in a home engulfed in flames, and a third found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound more than 15 miles away.
According to Monroe County Emergency Services, a call regarding a house fire on Joe Chambers Road was received around 7:32 a.m. on January 4. Just two hours after crews arrived to the home, a second call stated a possible murder had occurred at the residence. At the time crews were unsure if the burning home had any occupants.
The suspect, 68-year-old Michael Taylor, and his vehicle were nowhere to be found at the scene.
However, nearly a half-hour away Butts County deputies located a person, believed to be Taylor, found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Flovilla.
Shortly after the gruesome discovery, Monroe County deputies located two bodies inside the home. The two victims are believed to be Taylor's wife, 52-year-old Alicia, and their son 23-year-old Colton Charles King.
All three victims will be sent to the GBI for positive identification.
The case remains under investigation.
