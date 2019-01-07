FOREST PARK, GA (CBS46) Investigators say two escorts are behind a string of crimes ranging from robberies to murders in recent weeks.
A strong showing of law enforcement stood together in Clayton County to announce the arrest of three people in connection to the series of murders, shootings and robberies.
The three people facing charges are Ashanti Dorsey and Keira Williams, who are both escorts, and Williams' boyfriend Cameron Jones.
Investigators say two of the crimes involve men who were killed when they showed up to meet Williams after meeting her on an escort website. Instead they say it was a setup to rob them.
Roderick Crawford from Lamar County was found shot behind a house in Upson County. Another man, Mario Edwards from Covington, was killed in an apartment in Forest Park. There has also been at least one case in which a man showed up to meet Williams and was shot while he tried to get away because he felt he was getting set up to get robbed.
Police also say Dorsey shot and killed her own boyfriend. Investigators think there could be others out there who have been targeted by the trio.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
