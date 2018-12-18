Atlanta, GA (CBS46) An Atlanta minister was apprehended Saturday in the Bahamas after fleeing the U.S. during a trial for alleged sex crimes against an underage female victim.
Don Martin, originally from the Bahamas, fled Atlanta five days into a jury trial for crimes committed against a 13-year-old child. According to Tribune 242, Martin was captured at the Lynden Pinding International Airport.
Atlanta Police say the fugitive began molesting the girl when she was just seven years old in 2005. The abuse continued into 2011 when the victim finally told an adult what was going on.
In 2011 the case was closed when the victim failed to participate in a forensic interview. However, in 2014 the case was reopened and the victim followed through with the necessary interview. As a result, Martin was arrested, then released on a $15,000 bond and required to wear an ankle monitor. In 2015 he was indicted.
Just two years later in 2017, a Fulton County Superior judge permitted the monitor device to be removed. Martin has not been seen since the fifth day of testimony.
In his absence, Martin has been convicted of rape with a life sentence, aggravated sexual battery with a life sentence, child molestation with 20 years to served and cruelty to children with 20 years to serve.
The Fulton County District Attorney is working to extradite Matin back to Georgia.
