Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A Fulton County Detention officer has been arrested for smuggling "contraband such as illegal drugs into Fulton County Jail," according to a sheriff's county spokesperson.
Adonis Lovejoy is charged with violation of oath by public officer, crossing guard line of jail with prohibited items and possession of meth.
