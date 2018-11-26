handcuffs
Source: WGCL

Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A Fulton County Detention officer has been arrested for smuggling "contraband such as illegal drugs into Fulton County Jail," according to a sheriff's county spokesperson.

Adonis Lovejoy is charged with violation of oath by public officer, crossing guard line of jail with prohibited items and possession of meth.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.