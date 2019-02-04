GAINESVILLE, GA (CBS46) A Hall County man is facing charges for aggravated sodomy and assault stemming from an incident that happened on Super Bowl Sunday.
Quinshad Bush, 30, is accused a raping a woman at a residence in the 2600 block of Sardis Road. The victim also told police Bush punched and kneed her in the face. When confronted by a second female he strangled her.
He was booked into Hall County Jail. No bond has been set.
