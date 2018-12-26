DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) Police are on the scene of a shooting in Stone Mountain.
The on-going incident is in the 4700 block of Old Highgate Entry. K-9 have been requested to the scene.
Three people have been shot and another stabbed. Two of the victims are currently listed in critical condition.
Police say a dispute between those involved escalated to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.