ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One man was killed and four others were injured in an overnight shooting in Atlanta.
According to Atlanta Police, everything started as a physical fight between two groups of people on Landrum Drive. Then an hour later, the groups met again at which time someone pulled a gun and fired multiple shots.
One man was killed at the scene and another was found at the scene and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. That person is listed in critical condition.
A little while later, a call came into APD from East Point Police saying they had been called to a Racetrack Gas Station where three additional victims had shown up. All three of those victims were also taken to Grady with non-life threatening injuries.
