Spalding County, GA (CBS46) Two suspects are wanted following a convenience store robbery in Spalding County Saturday night.
Deputies say two men entered a Marathon Station located at the intersection of North Expressway and Mailer Road around 11:50 p.m. The two demanded money from the clerk before fleeing on foot.
Both suspects were wearing dark hoodie-style jackets, dark pants and gloves. A white female wearing blue jeans and her hair in a ponytail is suspected of being the suspect's lookout in the rear of the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police of the sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.