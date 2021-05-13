Man accused of drilling hole in Uhaul truck gas tank, stealing gallons of gas

GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Griffin Police investigators say surveillance video of a man carrying a gas canister lead to his arrest after a hole was found in a Uhaul truck's gas tank.
The damaged truck now sits in a junk yard about a half a mile from the crime scene.
Police say it happened Wednesday morning at the Uhaul location off Bowling Lane.
A man is seen on surveillance video walking in the rain while carrying a gas canister. He disappears behind a Uhaul truck, then emerges with his canister in hand, walking in the direction he originally came from.
"Police and fire were called to USA s. storage after it was noticed that there was a strong odor of gas in the parking lot," said Richard Powell, an investigator with the Griffin Police Department.
A hole was found in the gas tank, leaking gas all over the road. Powell says it's unclear how much leaked but the suspect is accused of stealing five gallons.
After checking surveillance videos of a nearby KFC, police found what they believe to be the suspect's truck and posted images of it to social media.
"The ID was made on the truck because of its uniqueness," said Powell.
They arrested Jesse Smith. He is charged with entering auto, theft by taking, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and no valid insurance, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.