Fayetteville, GA (CBS46) The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Fayette County.
According to GBI, a Meriwether County Sheriff's deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop Friday evening around 9:15 p.m. on GA Highway 85 when the driver, Rodriguez Kemp, fled the scene. The deputy immediately pursued the driver into Coweta County and Fayette County where Senoia Police, Coweta County Sheriff's Office, Fayetteville Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit.
Officers' first attempt at stopping the vehicle was the use of a 'stop-stick' tactic to puncture the 36-year-old's tires. Despite punctured tires, the suspect continued to lead police on a pursuit. A second attempt to stop the vehicle happened at the intersection of Banks Road and GA Highway 85 by utilizing a pit maneuver. The vehicle stopped, however, as officers began to approach Kemp fired a shotgun prompting Fayetteville officers and deputies to fire their weapons.
Kemp was struck multiple times and transported from the scene in critical condition to Grady Memorial Hospital.
No officers were injured.
This is the 90th officer-involved investigation that the GBI has been called in to investigate. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be turned over to Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.
