GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead and woman critically injured.
The shooting happened at the Fairway View Apartments on Club Drive Thursday night.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot call and located a deceased male and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Detectives reported the shooting began due to an altercation between the victims and the suspect and police have a man in custody.
Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects.
