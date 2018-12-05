Fulton County, GA (CBS46) A male suspect entered a Wells Fargo bank on Camp Creek Parkway Tuesday morning demanding cash from a teller, now Atlanta Police want the public's assistance identifying the suspect.
The suspect handed the teller a note stating this was a robbery. He managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money while fleeing the scene in a charcoal gray sedan just just before noon.
He is described as a black male between the ages of 37 to 50, stands 5'7" to 5'9", has an average build and gray hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a white Atlanta Falcons hoodies over a gray hoodie, a red Atlanta Falcons knit hat, and either gray or blue pants with black shoes.
Crime Stoppers are offering an award of up to $2,000 for tips leading to an arrest and indictment. The tip line is 404-577-8477, or submit tips online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
