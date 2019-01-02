Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Motorists traveling the roads of Midtown are experiencing a heavy traffic following a hit-and-run situation in the Hemphill Street NW and 14st NW area.
Atlanta Police spotted a vehicle with a stolen tag around 3:30 p.m. The suspect immediately spotted the patrol cars and fled southbound on Northside Drive before striking a pole and several vehicles. He then fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance away.
The suspect, identified as a 47-year-old male, was transported to Grady Detention.
No injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.