Norcross, GA (CBS46) Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide at the Villas del Camino apartment complex where a man was found dead under suspicious conditions.
Police arrived to the apartment complex, located in the 1300 block of Graves Road, around 6:30 p.m. where they found 52-year-old Geremias Barrios Diaz with visible signs of blunt force trauma.
One of Diaz's roommates returned home and found him deceased in the kitchen, according to police. The official cause of death has yet to be determined.
The roommate also told police a third roommate named Heraclios Solis-Ortiz, 56, had an on-going dispute with the victim.
According to police, all of Solis-Ortiz's belongings were missing from the apartment. He is now considered a person of interest. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'7", muscular build and has black hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police.
