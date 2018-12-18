Police lights

Fulton County, GA (CBS46) South Fulton Police are looking into an afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

Around 4:49 p.m. police responded to the area of Cascade Road and southbound I-285. The male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The nature of his wounds and current conditions are not known.

The investigation continues.

