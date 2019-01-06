DULLUTH, GA (CBS46) Gwinnett County police say the victim of a carjacking turned kidnapping has been found safe.
On Sunday around 1 a.m., Neil Frasdilla was in the parking lot of Luxor located in the 2400 block of Pleasant Hill Road when he was approached by two men, according to a witness.
Two black men were seen pointing a gun at Frasdilla. The suspects then forced him to drive them from the scene in his white Acura.
Frasdilla told officers he was dropped off somewhere along SR316 after hours of being with his kidnappers. Along with his vehicle, the suspects also took his belongings.
The two black suspects were described as wearing a black, red and white striped shirts. They arrived in a dark colored four-door passenger car. A third Hispanic suspect was also involved and in possession of a firearm.
A reward of up to $2,000 is offered. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 770-513-5300.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.