Atlanta police are working to track down a juvenile who shot another juvenile over a cell phone.
Police said the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near the 400 block of Hillside Drive in southeast Atlanta.
The victim was shot in the leg and then rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, police said. The victim, according to police, is in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
