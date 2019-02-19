ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A Mobile Command Unit is helping Rockdale County law enforcement fight crime across the county.
The MCV is part of the street-level initiative to deter crime in the most affect areas. The community can visit the MCV to learn about crime trends, preventative practices and to promote community outreach.
The sheriff's office plans to use traffic checkpoints, warrant service, eviction setouts, foot patrol and other methods to improve safety in targeted areas.
The MCV unit is currently located at GA Hwy 138 and East Fairview Road.
