Police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver fleeing local police was stopped when the officer used a precision immobilization technique, also known as a PIT maneuver, Monday afternoon. The incident impacted traffic on Chamblee Dunwoody Road near D Youville Trace. The driver and the passenger in the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox complained of injuries.
The driver Carmen Caldwell of West Bloomfield, Michigan, was fleeing from Chamblee Police, according to Georgia State Patrol who . The officer had his flashing lights activated as he pursued the 48-year-old driver who was traveling north on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. When Caldwell’s Equinox moved into the east shoulder of the road, the officer’s SUV pulled the PIT maneuver.
After impact, the officer’s SUV traveled across all lanes of traffic, striking the guard rail on the west shoulder head on. The PIT maneuver caused Caldwell’s car to rotate counter-clockwise as it traveled across all lanes. It stopped when the left side of the Equinox struck the guardrail, then the driver’s side of the officer’s SUV. Thomas Maier, 65, of Forest Park was a passenger in the Equinox.
Any charges will be filed through Chamblee Police Department.
