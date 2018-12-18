Athens-Clarke County, GA (CBS46) Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect connected to the murder of Rodriguez Rucker.
Athens-Clarke Police have a warrant for 30-year-old Philmon D. Chambers. He was last known to drive a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck with GA plates RQA 5585 registered in DeKalb County.
Crime Stoppers tip line is 706-705-4775.
