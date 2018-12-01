Brookhaven, GA (CBS46) Brookhaven Police have identified Pierre Gregory Singletary as a suspect in a shooting that left one dead and another injured on Friday.
Thirty-four-year-old Singletary is described as a black male, stands 5'6", and weighs around 170 lbs. A warrant has been issued for aggravated assault and homicide.
Police say the two victims drove to a Waffle House in the 2800 block of Clairmont Road following the shooting. Both were transported to an area hospital where one of the victims died.
It is believed that the shooting took place at a nearby apartment complex. The motive remains unknown as detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.