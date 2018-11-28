Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A thief was attempting to evade Zone 3 Police when he struck the driver of a BMW in East Point on Wednesday.
According to police, they were making a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near NB I-75 in East Point on Cleveland Ave. SW when the suspect collided with a second vehicle. Despite the BMW being mangled, there were no injuries sustained by those involved.
The pursuit ended in the 1200 block of Womack Ave and was taken into custody.
