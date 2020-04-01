BIBB CO., GA (CBS46)—The Bibb County Sheriff’s office has captured a man who they say fatally shot three people and then kidnapped his son.
According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, the fatal shooting happened Tuesday night in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue.
Police responded to the scene and found three people fatally shot and a woman suffering from a gunshot injury, official wrote.
The press release stated,” it was reported that there was an altercation between Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., 29, and his child’s mother, Jamila Augustine French, 30. During the altercation Crockett pulled a firearm and shot French’s mother and step-father and sister killing them.”
After the reported shooting, Crocket left the scene with his son, King Crane Crockett, 2, driving away in a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with a drive-out-tag.
The pair were later seen in Tampa, Florida. Later in the day, Crockett led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before eventually crashing with his son in the vehicle. After a nearly six-hour standoff, Crockett surrendered and is now in custody.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the child's mother are en route to Florida to pick up little King, who was not injured.
Meanwhile, Crockett will be extradited back to Georgia where he'll face murder charges in the deaths of three people as well as kidnapping his son.
