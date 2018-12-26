DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) Three people were shot and another stabbed during a violent confrontation in Stone Mountain Wednesday afternoon.
It all happened around 5 p.m. at a home on the 4700 block of Old Highgate Entry in Stone Mountain.
Two victims were listed in critical condition at last check while the other shooting victim was in moderate condition. The stabbing victim was also listed in moderate condition.
According to police, a dispute led up to the shooting.
No word on suspects.
