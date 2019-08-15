MONTGOMERY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Montgomery Police confirmed five people were shot, including two casualties, Thursday evening just blocks from Alabama State University.
Around 7:15 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of N. University Drive to a person shot. Once on the scene, police located a male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died on the scene.
Three other adult male victims were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. An additional male victim was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not yet determined what lead up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.
